NCAA Allows Training Expenses For Top Olympic Athletes

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Certain college athletes competing in Olympic sports may receive funding for training expenses from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee or their national sport governing body without risking their NCAA eligibility under new NCAA rule changes approved Wednesday. The NCAA said the Division I Council adopted legislation to allow prospective and current college athletes designated as "elite" by the USOPC, a U.S. Olympic sport National Governing Body or the equivalent foreign national body for international athletes to receive "developmental training expenses" for training, coaches and travel. Such funding will not jeopardize their eligibility under NCAA amateurism rules "provided such expenses are...

