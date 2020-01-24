Bank Gets Costs In Loan Fight Over US Russia Sanctions

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 9:39 PM GMT) -- Cyprus-based Lamesa Investments Ltd. has been ordered to pay £500,000 in legal costs to Cynergy Bank Ltd., after losing a court battle it brought against the British lender over interest it claimed was due on a £30 million ($39.2 million) loan. The Wednesday order from High Court Judge Sara Cockerill follows a September decision by another judge, finding that Cynergy didn’t have to pay interest on the loan while U.S. sanctions targeting Lamesa’s ultimate Russian owner remain in place. “The Defendant shall deduct the costs amount from the interest amounts,” the Jan. 22 order said. Cynergy Bank could rely on a...

