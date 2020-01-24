Allianz Sues Retailer To Recover £27M Misselling Losses

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 4:20 PM GMT) -- Allianz is suing a clothing company for £27 million ($35 million) for allegedly being negligent in selling payment protection cover and ducking out of compensating customers who brought claims for wrongful selling over policies underwritten by the insurer. J.D. Williams & Co. Ltd, which sells clothing and homewares, breached its duty to exercise reasonable skill when offering payment protection insurance with store credit between 1985 and 2005, Allianz Insurance PLC said. The retailer also negligently sold product protection insurance and life and death cover on behalf of Allianz to its customers, which later created an influx of claims for misselling, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS