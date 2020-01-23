Fla. Justices Lower Bar For Appealing State Immunity Denials

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court affirmed Thursday that state rules did not allow appellate courts to reconsider non-final denials of sovereign immunity, but it simultaneously amended those rules to make such appeals possible in the future. The Florida justices concluded that denials of government entities' immunity could not be appealed unless the lower court had explicitly said such a defense was unavailable as a matter of law, citing its earlier interpretations of another subsection of the Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure that dealt with appeals of workers' compensation cases but had identical language about jurisdiction. "In a trio of cases involving the...

