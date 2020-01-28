Cryptocurrency Co. Adds Rival’s Execs To IP Counterclaim

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 4:11 PM GMT) -- A cryptocurrency company being sued for infringement by a competitor that trademarked the word Cryptoback has broadened its counterclaim, which seeks to invalidate the mark, to include its rival's two top executives. Cryptocarbon Global Ltd. filed its original counterclaim at the High Court against Wirex Ltd. in November. It has added the company’s co-chief executives as defendants in its newly released amended filing and has also named Wirex (Gibraltar) Ltd, a subsidiary of the claimant. Cryptocarbon states that, given the positions held by Dmitry Lazarichev and Pavel Matveev at Wirex, it “reasonably infers that they were both personally involved in the decision...

