What To Know As Alphabet Hits Search On A New CLO

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Google parent company Alphabet is on the hunt for a new top lawyer after its embattled chief legal officer said recently that he would step down at the end of the month. Legal industry experts say there are lessons other businesses can learn as the tech giant hits the search button. The Jan. 10 announcement by David Drummond, who joined Google in 2002 before switching to Google's parent company in 2015, follows claims that he and other executives covered up sexual harassment. Drummond himself was accused of misconduct by a former subordinate with whom he allegedly had an affair, in violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS