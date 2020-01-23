SC Gov. Calls For Revamp Of State Retirement System

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- South Carolina's governor called for an end to the state's retirement system by replacing the current defined benefit plan with a defined contribution plan to deal with the state's pension fund that's facing a $24 billion shortfall. Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, outlined his vision in his State of the State speech on Wednesday for how to protect 11.5% of the state's residents who rely on the retirement system and taxpayers who contribute to it. Halting enrollment into the current defined benefit plan in which municipalities contribute fixed amounts to retirees and replacing it with a plan in which employees contribute...

