Chinese Refrigerant Gas Targeted For New Duties

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania company on Thursday asked the government to set a nearly 90% duty on imports of a Chinese gas compound used to make refrigerant, claiming the gas has been dumped on the U.S. market at unfairly low prices. Imports of the gas, known as R-32, have spiked considerably over the last four years as prices have plummeted, according to petitions filed by Arkema Inc., which called for an 87.98% anti-dumping duty on the merchandise. "Without an AD order, Chinese R-32 will continue to enter the U.S. market at aggressively low prices, thus increasing the demand for subject imports and having...

