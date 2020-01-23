USOC Sues Psychologist For Falsely Claiming Affiliation

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Olympic Committee sued a sports psychologist on Thursday in Oregon federal court, saying the doctor continues to infringe on its trademarks and falsely claim an affiliation with the USOC despite the committee's repeated efforts to get him to stop. In the complaint, the committee, doing business as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, told the court that Steven Ungerleider, who has an office in Oregon, has kept in his business email signature images and statements implying that he represents or is part of the U.S. Olympic Committee's board, but in truth has no such affiliation. "To protect its athletes,...

