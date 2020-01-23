Baker McKenzie Adds Ex-Skadden Benefits Pro To West Coast

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has expanded its presence in Silicon Valley with the addition of a former Skadden attorney experienced in navigating employee benefits and compensation issues that arise during corporate transactions. Baker McKenzie announced its hire of Thomas Asmar as a partner on Thursday, noting that he would be joining the firm from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Asmar will play an integral role in Baker McKenzie's growing mergers and acquisition practice in Silicon Valley, which is led by Leif King, another Skadden veteran, the statement said. "I am excited to join a highly regarded firm such as Baker McKenzie...

