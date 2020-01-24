American HomePatient's $1M Deal Over Stolen Drives OK'd

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved American HomePatient's $1 million class action settlement with an estimated 13,000 patients and customers alleging the Tennessee-based home health care service negligently stored their personal information on unencrypted hard drives stolen in a 2017 office burglary. In an order granting class certification and preliminarily approving the deal, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas G. Wilson said the settlement agreement "generously provides" for an array of monetary and nonmonetary remedies, especially considering "a damages defense that has some force." American HomePatient's counsel had argued that the burglars stole only physical items — five hard drives with...

