FAA Drone ID Proposal Would Bring Order To Busy Skies

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- On Dec. 31, 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration published its long-awaited notice of proposed rulemaking for remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems, with comments due on March 2. The proposed rule includes revisions to current unmanned aircraft registration requirements and adds new requirements to the operation, design and production of UAS. This proposed rule, under which all nonexempt UAS will be identifiable from takeoff to landing, represents a significant step toward allowing complex commercial UAS operations, including flight over people and beyond visual line of sight of the operator. NPRM: Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems At its core, the proposed...

