Ikea Must Face Suit Alleging Policies Favor Younger Workers

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Two Ikea policies for weighing whether to promote an employee based on future "potential" and willingness to move to another location could have a disparate impact on older workers and can be part of a proposed class action lawsuit, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday. Though plaintiff Brandon Paine's lawsuit had named five company policies that could either intentionally or indirectly harm older employees' chances of advancement, only the ones assessing their "potential" and willingness to relocate are allowed to move forward. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said the suit had not sufficiently shown how the other three policies were potentially discriminatory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS