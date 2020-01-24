IP Hires: Squire Patton Boggs, MoFo, K&L Gates

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 12:37 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs and Morrison & Foerster have both boosted their intellectual property work with lawyers from Venable, while K&L Gates nabbed a sports attorney who helps with IP rights. Squire Patton Boggs Nabs Ex-Venable Patent Pro Adam Hess Squire Patton Boggs LLP has brought on former Venable LLP partner Adam Hess as a partner in its IP and technology practice group. Hess said his practice centers on patent litigation and prosecution, with a particular focus on Section 337 investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission. He also has significant experience as lead counsel in district court and in arbitrations under the International Chamber of...

