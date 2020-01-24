Del Monte Won't Have To Reveal Docs In $32M Pineapple Fight

Law360, Miami (January 24, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Florida judge on Friday denied a Costa Rican pineapple grower's request for proof of damages from Del Monte International GmbH, which is trying to hold the grower in contempt for ignoring a $32 million arbitral award against it. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis pointed to a "vagueness" in denying the attorneys for pineapple grower Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA's motion to compel — which sought evidence that Del Monte had lost money because of Inprotsa's actions — and how it was presented in court. Inprotsa could not point to any specific evidence from Del...

