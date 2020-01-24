FCA Appoints Interim Chief Executive To Replace Bailey

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 1:36 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Friday that Christopher Woolard, its head of strategy and competition, will temporarily take the top role when Andrew Bailey moves to the Bank of England in March. HM Treasury appointed Woolard as interim chief executive after taking advice from the board of the City watchdog. Woolard, who is currently the FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition and an executive member of its board, will begin his new job on March 16 and will stay until the government appoints a permanent successor. “I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to take on this role,” Woolard said on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS