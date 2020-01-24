4 Firms Shape Wex's $1.7B Play For Pair Of Payments Cos.

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 10:12 AM EST) -- Payments and technology company Wex has agreed to buy privately held peers eNett and Optal for a total of roughly $1.7 billion, the companies said Friday, in an agreement shaped by Clifford Chance, WilmerHale, Wachtell Lipton and Herbert Smith. The deal will fortify Wex’s position as a leading player in the global travel marketplace, according to a statement. Wex is buying eNett International Pty Ltd. from Travelport Worldwide Ltd. and its owners, which include affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., which is the private equity business of Elliott Management Corp. Meanwhile, Wex is acquiring Optal Ltd....

