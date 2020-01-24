Don’t Miss It: Shearman, Wachtell Lead Week’s Hot Deals

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 11:52 AM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Shearman & Sterling and Wachtell. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. BAE Pays $2.2B for Cos. Being Shed for Raytheon, UTC Merger BAE Systems will snap up Collins Aerospace’s military global position system business and Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business for $2.2 billion, as Raytheon and United Technologies look to sell the units to alleviate antitrust concerns with their planned merger. BAE Systems Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based BAE Systems plc, said Jan. 20...

