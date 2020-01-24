Churn Of Commissioners May Hobble FERC's Work

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Bernard McNamee's impending departure from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission adds to a historic level of recent commissioner turnover that hampers the agency's ability to do its job and can produce inconsistent results for FERC participants, former commission officials say. McNamee, who said Thursday that he would not seek another term after his current one expires June 30, is the fourth commissioner to leave FERC since August 2018. McNamee has only been in the job since December 2018, further lowering the average tenure of FERC commissioners appointed in the past 10 years — 3.1 years — to its shortest duration by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS