17 WTO Members Agree To Set Up Interim Appeals System

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 2:05 PM EST) -- A group of 17 World Trade Organization members led by the European Union, Canada and China agreed Friday to set up a temporary system for appealing trade disputes, offering a makeshift fix for an impasse that hobbled Geneva's legal wing last year. As the Trump administration has continued to block new appointments to the WTO's Appellate Body, other members have looked to build consensus for an interim system provided for in the trade body's rules that allows individual governments to appeal decisions to an independent arbitrator. The EU and Canada were the first WTO members to strike such an agreement last...

