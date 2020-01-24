US Sugar Co. Wants Revised US-Mexico Sugar Deal Scrapped

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- A domestic sugar producer has again sued the federal government in the U.S. Court of International Trade to void the latest revisions the U.S. and Mexico have made to their sugar trade agreement, a day after it was finalized. CSC Sugar LLC alleges in its Thursday complaint that the revisions on bulk shipments and sugar purity standards have been unlawfully copied over from a previous amended sugar agreement between the U.S. and Mexico that the CIT vacated Oct. 18 in another suit by the company. The U.S. Department of Commerce has failed to fulfill its statute obligations by not explaining why...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS