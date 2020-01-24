Skadden, Goulston Lead Deal Valuing Game Maker At $579M

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- Online game developer Changyou.com Ltd. will be taken private by Chinese internet media company Sohu.com Ltd. in a deal that values the gaming group at $579 million, with the help of Skadden and Goulston & Storrs. The merger announced Friday represents an 82.4% premium to the closing price of Changyou American depositary shares on Sept. 6, the last trading day before Sohu proposed the deal, and a 70.1% premium of the average closing price of Changyou ADSs over the 30-day period before the proposal, according to a statement announcing the deal. Sohu already holds 90% of the voting power of Changyou...

