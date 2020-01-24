Unpacking The Final Opportunity Zone Regulations: Part 1

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- The qualified opportunity zone tax regime was enacted as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December of 2017. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service proposed two sets of regulations in October 2018 and May 2019. The final regulations were promulgated in December 2019, to be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. However, the final regulations generally permit taxpayers to rely on either the proposed regulations or the final regulations for tax years that predate the effective date of the final regulations.[1] This is part one in a two-part series highlighting...

