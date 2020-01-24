Cannabis Greenhouse Co. Wants Investor Suit Paused

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- The founder of a Colorado marijuana greenhouse-leasing company wants to pause investors' allegations that he hid a past bankruptcy, pending the resolution of the company's ongoing bankruptcy. John McKowen, who founded a farm leasing company called Two Rivers Water and Farming Co. and later branched out with a wholly owned cannabis-aimed subsidiary called GrowCo, said in a filing Friday that the suit is tied up by the company's Chapter 11 proceedings, which began early last year. He wants the investor suit to wait until a bankruptcy judge confirms GrowCo's reorganization plan. Investors in GrowCo say McKowen never revealed that the National...

