Sanofi, Mylan Spar Over Surescripts Ruling In EpiPen Fight

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Mylan told a Kansas federal judge on Friday that Sanofi is wrong to argue that a recent ruling in the Federal Trade Commission's monopolization case against Surescripts supports allegations that Mylan violated antitrust law in an effort to maintain the dominance of its EpiPen. Sanofi-Aventis US LLC filed a notice of supplemental authority on Thursday pointing to a D.C. district court ruling from Jan. 17 that denied Surescripts' bid to dodge a government enforcement action alleging that it monopolized two markets for electronic prescription services. Sanofi argued that the ruling cuts against contentions from Mylan Inc. that its loyalty pricing scheme could only run afoul of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS