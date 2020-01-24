Calif. Wants Pot Shops To Post QR Codes Amid Vaping Crisis

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- California regulators have proposed emergency rules that would require the state's cannabis businesses to post codes verifying their license status, in light of what the state is calling an emergency over lung injuries associated with vaping. The proposed regulations, put forward by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control on Thursday, would require the businesses to display barcodes known as quick response codes, or QR codes, at their stores for customers to scan with their smartphones and verify whether stores have active licenses. The proposed rules would also require business employees to carry the codes with them while transporting or delivering cannabis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS