Winston Nabs Locke Lord's Capital Markets Group Leaders

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn said Friday it has brought onboard the co-chairs of Locke Lord’s global capital markets group for its corporate practice in Houston, where the firm has been rapidly expanding. Michael J. Blankenship and J. Eric Johnson joined Winston & Strawn LLP earlier this month, adding to the firm’s growth in Texas. Winston has more than doubled its footprint in the state over the last three years, adding close to 100 attorneys in Houston and Dallas during that time, the announcement said. The firm's commitment to growing its Texas presence was a key factor in the decision to make the...

