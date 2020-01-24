AmerisourceBergen Wants Del. Justices On Opioid Doc Fight

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- AmerisourceBergen wants the Delaware Supreme Court to review a trial court decision that ordered it to provide stockholders with records on its compliance with opioid drug distribution controls, arguing the ruling expands investor records demand rights beyond prior decisions. In a filing late Thursday, AmerisourceBergen asked the Delaware Chancery Court to certify an interlocutory appeal so the Delaware justices can review Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster’s Jan. 13 decision, which is being viewed as having potentially far-reaching impact on investor demands for records made under section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law. “The opinion decides three fundamental principles of Delaware corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS