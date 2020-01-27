Ransomware Victims Get New Path To Coverage In Md. Ruling

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge recently ruled that an embroidery company’s property insurance policy covers the replacement of its computer system following a ransomware attack, a first-of-its-kind decision that indicates policyholders can turn to traditional insurance to defray costs associated with hackers’ schemes. In a Jan. 23 order, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher held that State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. must cover National Ink & Stitch LLC’s costs to buy a new server and computers after the 2016 ransomware strike. The judge agreed with National Ink that the attack resulted in “direct physical loss of or damage to” the...

