Investment Co. Pitched Consumers False Promises, FCA Says

Law360, London (January 27, 2020, 4:34 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has accused four British men of duping consumers into investing £1.3 million ($1.7 million) in a “diverse” business portfolio that didn’t exist, telling a London court that nearly every dime was instead put in cryptocurrencies or on the foreign exchange market. The City watchdog accused the men and their primary company, Bright Management Solution Ltd., of breaking market trading rules by running an unauthorized investment scheme that misled consumers. The FCA said in a Jan. 10 filing outlining their case at the High Court that Mohammed Zakir Hussain, Mohammed Kabir, Kahhar Mohammed Kahhar and Kayes Miah promised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS