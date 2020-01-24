EEOC Charges Drop But Sex Harassment Recoveries Climb

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- While workers filed fewer discrimination charges with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in fiscal year 2019 than they have in more than two decades, the agency last year recovered a decade-high of $68 million for workers who were alleged victims of sexual harassment, according to new agency data released Friday. The EEOC, which fields charges of workplace bias, harassment and retaliation and files lawsuits over a small number of those allegations, released the data as part of its detailed enforcement and litigation data report for fiscal year 2019, which wrapped up Sept. 30. Overall, the agency took in 72,675 charges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS