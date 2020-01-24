4 FMLA Pitfalls To Watch Out For In 2020

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Family and Medical Leave Act can pose vexing compliance questions for even the most well-intentioned companies, leaving them to accommodate lengthy employee absences or face potential legal exposure for replacing or disciplining workers who take time off with what could be questionable justification. Here, Law360 looks at four gray areas of the law that can trip up businesses. Borderline Reasons The federal FMLA gives workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave per year for various reasons, including to care for newborn children, to tend to immediate family members who fall ill and to treat their own "serious health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS