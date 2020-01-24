NCAA President Promises 'Answers' To Athlete Pay Issue

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- The president of the NCAA said Thursday in his annual state of college sports address that his organization must “have answers, or others will answer for us,” an oblique reference to the legal and legislative battles that currently threaten to upend the NCAA’s business model. In the brief address that served as the keynote of the 2020 NCAA Convention, NCAA President Mark Emmert acknowledged the increased scrutiny and controversy surrounding college sports for the past few years, but stopped short of making any concrete predictions or commitments. “These important questions are reflections of frustrations, which begs the question of who’s looking...

