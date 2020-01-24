Ala. Hospital Beats Discovery Bid In Patient Suicide Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday said a hospital doesn't need to produce documents about a parking structure from which a psychiatric patient jumped to her death, reversing a trial judge's order and ruling that a medical malpractice statute bars the discovery request. The state's highest court unanimously overturned a Jefferson circuit court judge's discovery order requiring Brookwood Baptist Medical Center to produce certain documents in a suit accusing the hospital of failing to prevent Donna Jean Gaston from committing suicide in January 2018. Just minutes after she went to the hospital to sign up for psychiatric outpatient-treatment, she leaped to her...

