LinkedIn Will Go To Supreme Court Over Data Scraping

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- LinkedIn is planning to ask the U.S. Supreme Court whether it's illegal for a tech startup to "scrape" the site's publicly available information in order to resell it, calling it an important question that has divided lower courts. The social media giant on Thursday was given more time to file a petition for certiorari challenging a September ruling by the Ninth Circuit that said a startup called HiQ Labs Inc. didn't violate federal hacking laws by harvesting member profiles without permission. In seeking the extension, LinkedIn told the justices that such commercial scraping posed a "recurring and important question on which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS