Alan Parsons Says Ex-Promoter Used His Name For 'Knockoff'

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- Grammy-winning musician Alan Parsons — known for his work with the Beatles and The Alan Parsons Project — accused his former promoter of costing him millions and tarnishing his name by using it to advertise "knockoff" concerts. Parsons filed a complaint in Florida federal court Friday claiming that his former promoter John Regna and World Entertainment Associates of America, or WEAA, are fraudulently promoting concerts featuring the "Alan Parsons Project original musicians.” Parsons, who also worked as an audio engineer on albums such as the Beatles' "Abbey Road" and Pink Floyd’s "The Dark Side of the Moon," says Regna acted out of...

