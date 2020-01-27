USPTO Guidance Not Helpful For Method Patent Applicants

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:12 PM EST) -- 2019 was a watershed year for patent practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as the agency rolled out the Revised Patent Subject Matter Eligibility Guidance[1] in January followed by its supplementary update[2] in October. The guidelines are widely regarded as attempts by the USPTO to provide clarification on the confusion surrounding Section 101 caused by the Alice[3] and Mayo[4] framework, raising the hopes of potential applicants who are looking to circumvent the abstract idea pitfall by making a showing of practical application under step 2A of the Alice/Mayo test. However, recent cases from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS