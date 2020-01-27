California Law Creates New Avenue For Retaliation Claims

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- California's recent implementation of a law that limits employers' ability to block employees who have resolved employment disputes from being rehired could lead to a bump in retaliation claims, making it more important than ever for businesses to make sure their reasons for severing ties with workers are ironclad. Among a series of employment laws that were signed late last year by California Gov. Gavin Newsom — including controversial statutes governing independent contracting and arbitration agreements — was a law called A.B. 749 that largely outlawed the use of so-called no-rehire provisions in settlements between businesses and employees who levied claims...

