Jefferies Slips Biotech Investors' Negligence Claims

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- Jefferies LLC permanently escaped a negligence suit brought by shareholders in a now-defunct biotechnology company after a Texas federal judge found Friday that as the placement agent for the stock they purchased, the investment bank did not owe the investors a duty of care. Shareholders in medical implant company Palmaz Scientific Inc. had sought $3 million in damages for losses incurred due to Jefferies' alleged misrepresentation of PSI stock in offering materials to prospective buyers. The shareholders contended that as the placement agent for the stock they purchased, Jefferies owed them a legal duty, but U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr ruled...

