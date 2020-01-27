Body Cam Case Could Align FTC-DOJ Merger Procedures

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- On Jan. 3, Axon Enterprises Inc. filed a complaint against the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona challenging the constitutionality of the FTC’s administrative process. Axon’s complaint marks the latest salvo in a decades-long critique of the disparity between the FTC's and U.S. Department of Justice's merger enforcement procedures. Background Axon develops law enforcement technology such as the Taser gun and police body cameras. In May 2018, Axon acquired VieVu, a competing provider of police body cameras. The FTC began investigating the acquisition in June 2018. On Jan. 3, Axon sued the FTC in...

