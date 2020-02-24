Supreme Court Won't Hear Ariz. Tax Suit Against Calif.

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:28 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Arizona’s challenge to California’s charging of a minimum “doing business” tax to Arizona businesses and individuals, after the U.S. government’s top litigator advised the court against reviewing it. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear Arizona's challenge to a California “doing business” tax charged to Arizona businesses and individuals brought a dissent from Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito. (AP) The justices said they would not hear as a matter of original jurisdiction Arizona’s suit, which it brought in February against its sister state for charging tax to Arizona residents and businesses that had only passively invested in...

