DocuSign Hit With TM Suit By Rival SignEasy Over 'EasySign'

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- An e-signature company called SignEasy has lodged a trademark lawsuit against DocuSign Inc. over its new "EasySign" interface, saying that customers are likely to be confused given the "exactly similar nature" of their competing services. In a lawsuit filed Friday in Texas federal court, Glykka LLC — which does business as SignEasy — claims that DocuSign's use of the "EasySign" name for its new e-signing interface infringes on its "SignEasy" trademark for its own similar services. The EasySign platform is a "reproduction, counterfeit or colorable imitation" of SignEasy's trademark, causing potential confusion among customers that might believe in a false connection...

