Cannabis Co. Ripping Off Emu Oil Skin Creams, Brand Says

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A company selling skin products made with emu oil sued a California cannabis company in federal court Friday, claiming its cannabis-infused emu oil products are infringing on the skin care brand's trademark. Cannabis company King Harvest's Blue Emu line of emu oil-based THC topicals is ripping off the Blue-Emu brand of joint and skin salves and creams, according to the brand's owner, Nutrition & Fitness Inc. Blue-Emu products, which are carried in Walgreens, Walmart and other major retailers, are meant for treating tired, achy joints and chapped skin, the suit claims. Nutrition & Fitness has used the Blue-Emu name for years, and...

