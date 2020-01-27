Global Hemp Cos. Collide In TM Infringement Action

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Illinois-based online hemp retailer Global Hemp Inc. launched an action against a similarly named business in Kentucky federal court on Friday, alleging cybersquatting and trademark infringement. According to the complaint, Kentucky-based Industrial Hemp Solutions LLC began selling hemp biomass, oil and other derivatives under the name Global Hemp Solutions in February, a clear infringement of the "Global Hemp" brand that the Peoria, Illinois, company had been using for more than 20 years. "As regulations and laws concerning hemp relax and states, now 11, legalize cannabis, companies must protect their established brands," Jonathan Phillips, an attorney for Global Hemp Inc., said in...

