Freshfields Says No Written Pact Means No Suit For Recruiter

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to dismiss a recruiter's suit accusing the law firm of refusing to pay millions of dollars in fees for help in luring a new lateral partner, saying there was no written contract or compensation agreement. Attorneys for Freshfields said Friday that because there was no written contract, all of the accusations brought by Boston Executive Search Associates Inc., or ESA, in its amended complaint fail under Massachusetts law. “Specifically, because ESA does not allege that it had a signed, written contract with Freshfields — nor could it, as no such thing...

