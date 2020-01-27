Defeat For Developer In £34M RBS Damages Claim

Law360, London (January 27, 2020, 10:42 AM GMT) -- A damages claim brought by a property developer who accused Royal Bank of Scotland of intentionally wrecking his business during the financial crisis was dismissed on Monday, as a judge in London said the lender had acted lawfully. A High Court judge has dismissed the property developer’s claim against RBS, finding against his claims of intimidation and economic duress. (AP) Judge Timothy Kerr dismissed Oliver Morley’s claim at the High Court, concluding that the businessman’s claims of intimidation and economic duress had not been made out. “The claimant has not established the causes of action which he brought to court and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS