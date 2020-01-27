Sorrento Therapeutics Says $1B Bid Is Too Low

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- Sorrento Therapeutics on Monday rejected a takeover offer from an unnamed private equity fund that valued the biopharmaceutical company at almost $1 billion, contending that the offer from its latest suitor is too low. California-based Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.'s board, which unanimously rejected the offer, said the $7-per-share bid made earlier this month is not in shareholders' best interest. "The offer significantly undervalues Sorrento and is not in the best interest of the company's stockholders," the board said in a statement rejecting the private equity fund's $993 million offer. The name of the fund was not disclosed in the announcement. The offer...

