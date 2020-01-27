How PE Clients Are Preparing For A Potential Recession

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- Private equity clients are apprehensive about a potential U.S. recession, and attorneys need to be aware of the steps they are taking to be prepared, including staying patient with the capital they have at their disposal and raising funds focused on distressed assets and credit. Though the U.S. economy has been steadily expanding for a decade, there’s a pervasive belief the country could be nearing an economic downturn, with issues such as ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, volatility in the public markets and an upcoming presidential election causing private equity clients concern. An impending economic about-face is not guaranteed, but many PE clients...

