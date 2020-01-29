European Parliament Ratifies UK's Jan. 31 Exit From EU

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 5:42 PM GMT) -- European Union lawmakers on Wednesday ratified an agreement that frees the U.K. to become the first country to leave the bloc on Friday, kicking off an 11-month transition period that binds London to EU laws and regulation as negotiators work out a new trade deal. The historic vote at the European Parliament in Brussels passed overwhelmingly, with lawmakers voting 621 in favor and 49 against, with 13 abstentions. The result means Britain has cleared the final hurdle and can leave the EU by 11 p.m. GMT on Friday, meeting the exit deadline set by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The vote came after...

