Parent Of Village Inn, Bakers Square Restaurants Files Ch. 11

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:15 PM EST) -- Restaurant chain owner American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court Monday, saying after years of losses it intends to reorganize around a "healthy core" of its Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurants. In bankruptcy filings Monday, Blue Ribbon said declining traffic, increased competition and rising labor costs for its family dining restaurants and "overexpansion" of its Legendary Baking pie-making business had it facing a third straight year of losses and a corporate ownership unwilling to continue to make up the difference. "The company believes the reorganization will facilitate the company's Village Inn and Bakers Square...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS